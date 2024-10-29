The New York Yankees find themselves with their backs against the wall in the 2024 World Series. With the Los Angeles Dodgers winning Game 3 Monday night, the Yankees must win Tuesday's game in order to extend their season and keep the faint flicker of their championship hopes alive.

For those looking to attend Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, ticket prices have plummeted after the home team lost the third straight game in the series.

On StubHub, fans can purchase tickets for as low as $498 (before fees) as of Tuesday morning. In addition, there are dozens of ticket options in various sections in the $530 range. By comparison, the cheapest ticket for last Friday's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium crossed $1,200, and prices for the games at Yankee Stadium were actually 40% higher as was reported last week.

But after the Yankees lost the first two games of the series, Game 4 standing room only ticket prices started at $585 on Vivid Seats on Monday, according to the New York Post. However, those have dropped to $453, that's a drop of $132, which is fairly significant for those who may want to cross attending a World Series game off of their bucket list.

Luis Gil will get the start in Game 4 for the Yankees, while Brent Honeywell will be on the mound for the Dodgers. It's quite possible that Game 4 will be a bullpen game for the Dodgers as Honeywell has logged just 7⅔ innings in two postseason starts in 2024.

It's certainly still not a cheap ticket to acquire, but it's not a terrible get-in price to attend a World Series game.