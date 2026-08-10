2026 MLB playoff schedule: Dates set for full postseason bracket, including World Series start

Major League Baseball released this year's postseason schedule Monday afternoon, more than a month before the regular season wraps.
The playoffs will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets will conclude no later than Thursday, Oct. 1. From there, the Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 11.
The 2026 World Series, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 23. A potential Game 7, should it come to that, would take place on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Here's the full postseason schedule, beginning with the Wild Card Series.
Wild Card Series
|Day
|Date
|Series
|Network
Tues.
Sept. 29
ALWC A, Game 1
NBC Platforms
ALWC B, Game 1
NBC Platforms
NLWC A, Game 1
NBC Platforms
NLWC B, Game 1
NBC Platforms
Wed.
Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 2
NBC Platforms
ALWC B, Game 2
NBC Platforms
NLWC A, Game 2
NBC Platforms
NLWC B, Game 2
NBC Platforms
Thurs.
Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBC Platforms
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBC Platforms
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBC Platforms
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBC Platforms
Division Series
|Day
|Date
|Series
|Network
Sat.
Oct. 3
ALDS A, Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS B, Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS A, Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS B, Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Sun.
Oct. 4
NLDS A, Game 2
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS B, Game 2
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS B, Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tues.
Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 3
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS B, Game 3
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wed.
Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 8
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Fri.
Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
|Day
|Date
|Series
|Network
Sun.
Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLCS Game 2
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wed.
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLCS Game 4
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Fri.
Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sun.
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
|Day
|Date
|Series
|Network
Fri.
Oct. 23
Game 1 (at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 24
Game 2 (at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sun.
Oct. 25
TRAVEL DAY
Mon.
Oct. 26
Game 3
FOX/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 27
Game 4
FOX/FOX Deportes
Wed.
Oct. 28
Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 29
TRAVEL DAY (if necessary)
Fri.
Oct. 30
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 31
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
MLB's regular season will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 27. Remember that the expanded postseason means there are no tiebreaker games. All ties are broken mathematically, with head-to-head record as the first tiebreaker.