2026 MLB playoff schedule: Dates set for full postseason bracket, including World Series start

Major League Baseball released this year's postseason schedule Monday afternoon, more than a month before the regular season wraps.

The playoffs will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets will conclude no later than Thursday, Oct. 1. From there, the Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 11.

The 2026 World Series, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 23. A potential Game 7, should it come to that, would take place on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Here's the full postseason schedule, beginning with the Wild Card Series.

Wild Card Series

Day Date Series Network Tues. Sept. 29 ALWC A, Game 1 NBC Platforms ALWC B, Game 1 NBC Platforms NLWC A, Game 1 NBC Platforms NLWC B, Game 1 NBC Platforms Wed. Sept. 30 ALWC A, Game 2 NBC Platforms



ALWC B, Game 2 NBC Platforms



NLWC A, Game 2 NBC Platforms



NLWC B, Game 2 NBC Platforms Thurs. Oct. 1 ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary) NBC Platforms



ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary) NBC Platforms



NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary) NBC Platforms



NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary) NBC Platforms

Division Series

Day Date Series Network Sat. Oct. 3 ALDS A, Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALDS B, Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS A, Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes



NLDS B, Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Sun. Oct. 4 NLDS A, Game 2 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



NLDS B, Game 2 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Mon. Oct. 5 ALDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALDS B, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Tues. Oct. 6 NLDS A, Game 3 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



NLDS B, Game 3 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Wed. Oct. 7 ALDS A, Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Thurs. Oct. 8 ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Fri. Oct. 9 NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Sat. Oct. 10 ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

League Championship Series

Day Date Series Network Sun. Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Mon. Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLCS Game 2 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 13 ALCS Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Wed. Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Thurs. Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLCS Game 4 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Fri. Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Sat. Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Sun. Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Mon. Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

World Series

Day Date Series Network Fri. Oct. 23 Game 1 (at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sat. Oct. 24 Game 2 (at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sun. Oct. 25 TRAVEL DAY Mon. Oct. 26 Game 3 FOX/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 27 Game 4 FOX/FOX Deportes Wed. Oct. 28 Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FOX Deportes Thurs. Oct. 29 TRAVEL DAY (if necessary) Fri. Oct. 30 Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sat. Oct. 31 Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes

MLB's regular season will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 27. Remember that the expanded postseason means there are no tiebreaker games. All ties are broken mathematically, with head-to-head record as the first tiebreaker.