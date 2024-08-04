The Los Angeles Angels have developed a reputation under general manager Perry Minasian's watch for fast-tracking their top draft picks to the majors. Although the Angels no longer foster competitive hopes this season, they're staying true to themselves. Second baseman Christian Moore made his Double-A debut on Saturday night, going 2 for 4 with a home run just 20 days after he was picked No. 8 overall.

Take a look:

Moore, 21, appeared in just two games at High-A before receiving a promotion. He went 6 for 11 with two doubles and a home run and a walk. That was evidently all Minasian and crew needed to see before pressing the button and pushing Moore onward.

The Angels have taken an aggressive approach with a slew of draftees, hitters and pitchers alike. For the sake of brevity, we'll keep our parameters to their recent first-round collegiate hitter selections. Angels shortstop Zach Neto (the 13th pick in 2022) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (the 11th pick in 2023) both made quick ascents to The Show. Neto had played in 48 minor-league games before making his big-league debut, while Schanuel checked in with 22 games played.

It's worth noting that Moore's two games before debuting in Double-A represents an aggressive pace even among this group: Schanuel took five games and Neto seven games. You wouldn't think that Moore would debut in the majors before this season ends, but we suppose it cannot fully be ruled out given how the Angels have operated in the past.

Heading into the draft, CBS Sports ranked Moore as the 21st best prospect in the class. At the time, we concluded: "Teams will live with suboptimal defensive outcomes, along with a slew of other things, if the bat delivers; Moore's seems like it has a solid chance to do just that."