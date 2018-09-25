Astros reliever Roberto Osuna has domestic assault charge dropped in Toronto
Osuna has already served a 75-game suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy
On May 8, news broke that then- Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna had been arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto. As protocol goes, MLB immediately put him on administrative leave and conducted an investigation. After said investigation, MLB came down hard with a 75-game suspension.
Wednesday, the Astros (Osuna's current team) and Osuna released statements to inform the public that the assault charges have been withdrawn against Osuna.
"Today, the Ontario Court of Justice withdrew the assault charge against Roberto Osuna. The Houston Astros look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community.
"The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."
Osuna's statement:
"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision. Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball. I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship.
"I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future."
John Lott from The Athletic Toronto sheds some light on why the charge was withdrawn:
Osuna, 23, was acquired by the Astros just in front of the July 31 trade deadline and he made his first post-suspension appearance on Aug. 6. This season, Osuna has 19 saves in 20 chances with a 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32 strikeouts against only four walks in 36 innings. He'll be the Astros closer as they had back to the playoffs and look to defend their World Series title.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maddon won't read Russell allegations
Maddon sees no point in reading into abuse allegations against his player
-
A's go from lowest payroll to postseason
Moneyball, once again, lives with the Athletics
-
Harper 'would love' to stay with Nats
He couches himself, though, saying he's not sure he's in the Nats' plans
-
Tigers stadium worker spits on pizza
The employee was captured spitting on pizza dough before baking it at a Comerica Park food...
-
Scioscia wants to keep managing
Mike Scioscia is in the last year of his contract and Eric Chavez has emerged as a potential...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 25
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Tuesday