Astros reliever Roberto Osuna has domestic assault charge dropped in Toronto

On May 8, news broke that then- Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna had been arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto. As protocol goes, MLB immediately put him on administrative leave and conducted an investigation. After said investigation, MLB came down hard with a 75-game suspension.

Wednesday, the Astros (Osuna's current team) and Osuna released statements to inform the public that the assault charges have been withdrawn against Osuna.

"Today, the Ontario Court of Justice withdrew the assault charge against Roberto Osuna. The Houston Astros look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community. "The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."

Osuna's statement:

"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision. Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball. I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship. "I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future."

John Lott from The Athletic Toronto sheds some light on why the charge was withdrawn:

Osuna assault charge withdrawn, replaced by one- year peace bond: keep the peace, continue counselling, no contact with complainant without written consent. Crown says no prospect of conviction; complainant in Mexico, wouldn’t return for court proceedings. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) September 25, 2018

Osuna, 23, was acquired by the Astros just in front of the July 31 trade deadline and he made his first post-suspension appearance on Aug. 6. This season, Osuna has 19 saves in 20 chances with a 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32 strikeouts against only four walks in 36 innings. He'll be the Astros closer as they had back to the playoffs and look to defend their World Series title.