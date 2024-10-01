The Detroit Tigers go on the road to play against the Houston Astros in a 2024 MLB Wild Card Series showdown on Tuesday. The Astros went 88-73 and won the AL West. As for the Tigers, they were 86-76 and are in the postseason for the first time since 2014. These two teams squared off six times this season and the Astros owned a 4-2 advantage. Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA) is on the hill for Houston. Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA), the overwhelming AL Cy Young favorite, gets the nod for the Tigers.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:32 p.m. ET. Houston is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Astros odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6.5, up half a run from the opener.

Tigers vs. Astros money line: Houston -148, Detroit +125

Tigers vs. Astros over/under: 6.5 runs

Tigers vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+159)

DET: The Tigers ranked fourth in the league in team ERA (3.61)

HOU: The Astros were tied for 10th in the MLB in home runs (190)

Why you should back the Astros

Second baseman Jose Altuve continues to be one of the best and most consistent players for this team. Altuve has great plate coverage and is able to constantly find his way on base. This season, he had a .295 batting average with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. On Sept. 27 versus the Cleveland Guardians, Altuve went 2-of-4 with two doubles.

Third baseman Alex Bregman is able to make contact with ease due to his quick swing but also has the power to generate extra-base hits. The 30-year-old hit .260 for 26 dingers and 75 RBI. In addition, he has 151 hits and 30 doubles this season. He's going into the postseason with some momentum, finishing with at least two hits in three of his last five games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Skubal was electric on the mound this season. He is able to pound the strike zone with a range of pitches that keeps batters off balance. He finished the season second in ERA (2.39) and WHIP (0.92) while being first in strikeouts (192). Left fielder Riley Greene has been reliable on the offensive end.

Greene owns a smooth hitting stroke with great bat control. The 24-year-old led the team in batting average (.262), home runs (24), RBI (74), OBP (.348) and hits (134). Center fielder Matt Vierling is another capable playmaker. In 2024, he hit .257 with 16 dingers and 57 RBI. In addition, he scored 80 runs and notched 133 hits. See which team to pick here.

