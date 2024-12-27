As the Athletics ready themselves for an uncertain future in Sacramento and an even less certain future in Las Vegas, one of their key leaders is moving on. The A's on Friday announced that team president Dave Kaval is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Kaval, 49, has served in his role for the last eight years. His last day with the A's will be Dec. 31.

"We are grateful for Dave's contributions and leadership over the past eight years. He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team," team owner John Fisher said in a statement released by the club. "As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas."

"I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government," Kaval said in that same statement. "I am grateful to A's ownership for the opportunities they have given me."

Kaval will be replaced on an interim basis by Sandy Dean, who is presently part of the A's ownership group.

Kaval was often the public face of the A's still-in-limbo efforts to relocate from Oakland, where the franchise had been located since 1968. As a consequence, he was often the subject of ire from fans and observers -- a situation exacerbated by Fisher's reluctance to appear in public or field questions from the media.

The A's will play at least the next three seasons at a minor-league ballpark in Sacramento as they await clarity on their proposed relocation to Las Vegas. That proposed relocation will hinge on Fisher's ability to secure private financing for the majority of costs related to construction of a new ballpark in Las Vegas. Given the financially dubious nature of giving up a shared spot in the Bay Area for one in what would be MLB's smallest media market, securing that private financing continues to be a challenge for Fisher. As such, nothing about the A's long-term future should be assumed.