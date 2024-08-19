Atlanta Braves third baseman underwent an MRI on Monday, and imaging revealed a fracture of his right hand. According to the club, Riley is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks, which likely means the rest of the regular season.

Riley suffered the injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels when he was struck by a pitch from reliever Jack Kochanowicz:

The loss is a stinging one for the Braves. The 27-year-old Riley this season has batted .256/.322/.461 (114 OPS+) with 19 home runs and 26 doubles in 110 games. While those numbers aren't quite up to the two-time All-Star's usual standards, they're a product of Riley's slow start to 2024. Coming out of May, Riley had a slash line of .228/.295/.353 with just three homers. Since then, however, Riley has hit a more customary .275/.339/.531.

If Riley is able to get back at the front end of that estimated timetable, then he might be able to return during the final week of the regular season. During that final week, the Braves play a potentially critical three-game home series against the New York Mets that starts on Sept. 24. If, however, Riley is out the full eight weeks, then he'd miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the first and or second rounds of the postseason, should the Braves be able to get there without him. For the time being, Luke Williams figures to get primary duty at third base.

Unfortunately for the Braves, Riley's injury isn't the only major one they've suffered. Ace Spencer Strider was able to make just two starts this season before a UCL tear cost him the rest of the year. Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. has been out since early June with a season-ending ACL tear. As well, All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies hasn't played in almost a month because of a wrist fracture. Beyond that, No. 2 starter Max Fried has mostly struggled in three starts since returning from forearm neuritis.

As for the playoff chase, the Braves lose Riley as they're locked in a struggle for the third and final NL wild-card spot and also trying to remain within range of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Going into Monday's slate of games, the Braves hold a slim two-game lead over the Mets for that last playoff berth on the NL side. The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals trail by four and five games, respectively. In the division, the Braves trail the Phillies by seven games.

The Braves have won six straight NL East titles and coming into the season looked like one of the very best teams in baseball coming off a 104-win season in 2023. In the here and now, though, injuries and some under-performance mean the Braves are clawing to get into the tournament. The loss of the power-hitting Riley makes their straits even more desperate.