The Atlanta Braves were without outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and ace Spencer Strider for most of the 2024 season. They'll likely be without both to begin the 2025 season, too, according to general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

"With both guys, I don't think it's significant time, but I think we're confident that Opening Day is not realistic for them," Anthopoulos told reporters Tuesday during the league's annual general manager meetings in San Antonio, Texas, according to the Associated Press. "I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you'll have a much better idea on timelines. We're planning that they will not be part of the Opening Day roster, and how soon after that, we'll know more as we get deeper into the offseason."

Acuña, 26, tore his ACL on May 26 and subsequently required surgery. In 49 games, he batted .250/.351/.365 (101 OPS+) with four home runs, 15 runs batted in, and 16 stolen bases (on 19 attempts). He was, at the time, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player Award winner, having earned the hardware following a 2023 campaign that saw him amass an estimated 8.2 Wins Above Replacement and record an historic 41-homer, 73-steal season.

Strider, 26, made just two appearances before undergoing elbow surgery in mid-April that included the installation of an internal brace. He finished fourth in Cy Young Award voting in 2023, notching a 3.86 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 4.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Strider also made his first career All-Star Game appearance.

The Braves announced earlier this week that Joe Jiménez, a key reliever, could miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing an operation to repair damaged cartilage in his left knee.

The Braves will open the 2025 season in San Diego against the Padres on March 27.