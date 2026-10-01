Braves vs. Phillies score: Live updates from winner-take-all Game 3 with NLDS spot on the line

It's win or go home for the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night at Truist Park in a decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card Series in the 2026 MLB playoffs. The winner advances to face the reigning champion Dodgers in the NLDS. The loser goes home for the winter.

Both teams figure to use an all-hands-on-deck pitching approach. The Braves are using left-hander Ray Kerr (1.47 ERA in nine regular-season appearances) as an opener in Game 3, and righty Grant Holmes (10-6, 3.44 ERA in 31 games) is set to follow as the bulk pitcher. The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola. Nola, who last appeared as an opener on Saturday against the Rays, had a 4.67 ERA in the regular season, but that mark was 3.39 since the start of July.

While every other series of the wild-card round was a sweep, the first two Braves-Phillies games were tense, back-and-forth affairs. The Braves won Game 1 on Tuesday thanks to Austin Riley's three-run home run against Phillies closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning. The Phillies took Game 2 on Wednesday despite falling behind in the seventh inning on a misplay in right field from Bryce Harper. Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game in the eighth inning before Alec Bohm's solo home run in the 10th proved to be the difference.

Braves vs. Phillies: Game 3

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 1 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia TV/stream: NBC/fubo | Odds (via FanDuel): ATL -110, PHI -106 | O/U: 7.5

What does Game 3 have in store? We'll be with you the whole way with live updates and analysis. Follow along below.