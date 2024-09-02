Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames homered in his fifth consecutive game on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker), in the process tying the longest such streak by a shortstop since 1900, according to MLB's Sarah Langs. Adames also tied the the franchise record for homer streaks, joining Eric Thames and Jermony Burnitz at five apiece.

Adames is the fifth different shortstop to homer in five straight games since the turn of the 20th century, joining Eddie Miller (1940), Alex Rodriguez (1999 and 2003), Corey Seager (2022), Trea Turner (2023) and Tyler Fitzgerald (who did so earlier this summer for the Giants).

Here's a look at Adames' home run, which came in the first inning against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante and staked Milwaukee to an early 3-0 lead:

Per Statcast, Adames' blast had a 104.8 mph exit velocity and traveled 371 feet.

Adames, celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, entered the game hitting .255/.338/.470 (121 OPS+) with 28 home runs, 96 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases on 19 tries. He's already established a new career-high in steals and he seems likely to do the same with home runs (31) and RBI (98). His contributions have been worth an estimated 2.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Adames has chosen a good time to turn on the jets. He's slated for free agency this offseason and is expected to be the top shortstop available. CBS Sports recently wrote the following of his upcoming free agency:

Adames hasn't returned to the heights he soared to earlier in his career, when he posted a 122 OPS+ over the 2020-21 seasons. He has, nonetheless, done enough this year to erase the sour taste left from last season. Adames will be the best power-hitting shortstop available this offseason, having averaged more than 25 home runs per 162 games for his career. He's also sporting would-be career bests in both walk and strikeout rate. His defensive metrics have taken a hit, but it's reasonable to think he has at least a few more years left at the six. Add in how Adames is on the sunny side of 30, and he should have plenty of long-term offers in hand come the winter.

Adames will have the opportunity to set a new shortstop record against Sonny Gray and these same Cardinals on Tuesday.