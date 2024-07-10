A big-time pitching matchup unfolds on Wednesday when the Baltimore Orioles (57-34) host the Chicago Cubs (43-49). Righty Corbin Burnes (9-3, 2.32 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore, while Chicago will send lefty Shota Imanaga (7-2, 3.16 ERA) to the mound. The Cubs won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday despite being listed as +159 underdogs on the money line in that one.

First pitch is 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The latest Cubs vs. Orioles odds via SportsLine consensus list Baltimore as the -182 favorite (risk $182 to win $100). The over/under is 8.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Cubs money line: Orioles -182, Cubs +151

Orioles vs. Cubs run line: Orioles -1.5 (+116)

Orioles vs. Cubs over/under: 8.5 runs

For Orioles vs. Cubs, one of the top picks from SportsLine's model is that Cubs outfielder Ian Happ goes over 0.5 total bases (-154). The model is projecting 1.3 total bases for Happ and rates this as a five-star pick, which is its maximum confidence rating.

Happ is red-hot in July, batting .417 with an .875 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.375 OPS. He's recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. Burnes presents a tough matchup, but Happ has seen him plenty of times dating back to when Burnes pitched for the Brewers in the NL Central.

Happ has a career .292 average and an OPS of .935 against Burnes, so the model is confident that he'll be able to record at least a base hit in this one, making it one of the top Cubs vs. Orioles prop picks.

