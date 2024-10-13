Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 1 with Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor squaring off

The Mets and Dodgers open the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium

The NLCS begins Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. The NL West-winning Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Mets for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. The Dodgers had a Wild Card Series bye and eliminated the San Diego Padres in the NLDS to get here. The Mets went through the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. First pitch is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and Game 1 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Mets eliminated the Phillies in four games and have not played since Wednesday. They've had a nice little break to rest up and reset their pitching. The Dodgers needed five games to beat the Padres and that series ended Friday night. They haven't had much of a break at all, and they used their top relievers heavily in the Game 4 and 5 wins. On paper, Game 1 is advantage Mets.

Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 64% of the time. That jumps to 68% when the team with home-field advantage wins Game 1. The Dodgers had the best record in baseball during the regular season and thus have home-field advantage in the NLCS, and throughout October.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the game between the Dodgers and Mets.

Welcome to Game 1

Dodgers vs. Mets at Dodger Stadium. One team goes to the World Series, the other goes home. Well, not tonight. It's a best-of-seven series. This is only Game 1. But eventually, one will go to the World Series and the other will go home. First pitch is about 15 minutes away.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2024, 11:51 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 7:51 pm EDT

