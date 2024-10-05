The fourth-seeded San Diego Padres square off against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their best-of-five 2024 NLDS on Saturday. San Diego swept past the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card, winning 4-0 on Tuesday and 5-4 on Wednesday, while Los Angeles earned a bye. The Padres (93-69), second in the NL West, have won nine of their last 12 games. The Dodgers (98-64), first in the NL West for the 11th time in 12 years, are looking to reach their third World Series since 2017.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:38 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a 527-430 edge in the all-time series, but the Padres won eight of the 13 regular-season matchups this year. Los Angeles is a -137 favorite on the money line (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles -137, San Diego +117

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+156)

SD: The Padres have hit the money line in 58 of their last 87 games (+23.20 units)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the game total over in 50 of their last 80 games (+21.50 units)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is expected to send right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. In 18 starts this season, Yamamoto has allowed 78 hits, 30 earned runs and 22 walks with 105 strikeouts in 90 innings. In his last outing in a 13-2 win at Colorado, he pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, while striking out six. He is 0-1 in two starts against the Padres.

The Dodgers offense is led by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. In 159 games this season, he batted .310 with 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 homers and 130 RBI. He also drew 81 walks and stole a Major League-best 59 bases. He ended the regular season on a 12-game hitting streak, including a 6-for-6 performance with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBI in a 20-4 win at Miami on Sept. 19. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is expected to counter with right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA). Cease started 33 games for the Padres this season, allowing 137 hits, 73 earned runs and 65 walks, while striking out 224 in 189.1 innings of work. In his last outing against the Dodgers on Sept. 25, he received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss. In five innings, he allowed five hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out four. In two starts against Los Angeles this year, he was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

First baseman Luis Arraez continues to hit. In the Wild Card sweep of the Atlanta Braves, he was 3-for-9 with two runs scored. He finished the regular season at .314 with four homers, 46 RBI and 83 runs scored. Since being acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier this year, he batted .318 in 117 games for San Diego. See which team to pick here.

