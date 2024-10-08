The 2024 NLDS is changing locations after two games as the San Diego Padres will now be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night. The Dodgers took Game 1, but the Padres bounced back tremendously in Game 2. On Sunday, San Diego topped Los Angeles 10-2. Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) is on the hill for the Padres. Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) gets on the mound for Los Angeles. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (ankle) left Game 2 and his status is uncertain for Game 3.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 9:08 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Padres vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: San Diego -153, Los Angeles +129

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5 (+142)

LAD: The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit the Over in 52 of their last 82 games

SD: The San Diego Padres returned +905 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Padres

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is an exceptional slugger due to outstanding strength and a powerful swing. Tatis Jr.'s plate coverage is top-notch and allows him to consistently make contact. This postseason, the 25-year-old is hitting .643 with three home runs, five RBI and nine total hits. In his last outing, he went 3-of-4 with two homers and three total RBI.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka has been a spark for this team in the 2024 MLB playoffs. Higashioka owns great pop in his swing with quick hands to get ball out in a flash. In four postseason outings this year, the 34-year-old is hitting .364 with three dingers and four runs driven in. He's notched a hit in five straight matchups. Higashioka belted a home run in his last matchup. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani provides the team with one of the best hitters in the game. Ohtani's swing is electric but also has great pitch-recognition skills when at the plate. This season, the 30-year-old hit .310 for 54 home runs and 130 RBI. In the 2024 postseason, Ohtani smashed a three-run dinger.

Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez is another athletic and effective hitter. Hernandez plays strong defense in the outfield due to awareness. As a batter, he hits the ball hard and will push the ball into gaps. During the regular season, he belted 33 home runs and 99 RBI. In Game 1, Hernandez went 1-of-4 with two RBI. See which team to pick here.

