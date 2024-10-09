The Los Angeles Dodgers have their backs against the wall as they look to stay alive in their 2024 National League Division Series matchup with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded San Diego defeated top-seeded Los Angeles 6-5 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five 2024 NLDS. The Dodgers (98-64), who are 46-36 on the road this year, including playoffs, were 70-49 in night games during the regular season. The Padres (93-69), who are 46-36 on their home field in 2024, have won six of their last eight games, and they find themselves in a much better pitching situation in Game 4.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 9:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles holds a 528-432 lead in the all-time series, but San Diego has won 10 of 16 meetings this season. San Diego is a -139 favorite on the money line (risk $139 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: San Diego -139, Los Angeles +119

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5 (+150)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the game total over in 53 of their last 85 games (+22.15 units)

SD: The Padres have returned nearly 21 units on the money line over their last 121 games

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is expected to bring back right-hander Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA) on short rest to start the game. He started the series opener on Saturday, but pitched only 3.1 innings (82 pitches) and received a no-decision in a 7-5 loss. Although he allowed five earned runs with two walks, he struck out five. During the regular season, he shut down the Dodgers in their July 31 meeting at Petco Park. In an 8-1 Padres win, he went 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks with six strikeouts.

Rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill helps power the offense. In Sunday's 10-2 win at Dodger Stadium, Merrill was 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two run scored. In five postseason games, he is 6-for-17 (.353) with one double, one triple, one homer and five RBI. He is expected to be one of the finalists for Rookie of the Year. In 156 games during the regular season, he batted .292 with 31 doubles, six triples, 24 homers, 90 RBI and 77 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Despite likely having to turn to a bullpen game due to a lack of available quality starters, Los Angeles boasts a potent lineup which could help lead them survive. Among the team's top hitters is the most likely MVP in designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. The seventh-year veteran played in 159 games this season, batting .310 with 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 homers, 130 RBI and 134 runs scored. He has a homer and three RBI in the series, his first postseason action of his career.

Also helping power the offense is shortstop Mookie Betts. Betts led the Dodgers in Game 3, going 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored. In 116 games during the regular season, Betts batted .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 homers and 75 runs scored. He has feasted on Padres pitching in the past. In 68 career games against San Diego, he is batting .310 with 21 doubles, one triple, 19 homers and 50 RBI. See which team to pick here.

