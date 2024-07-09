NL powers meet on Tuesday when Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a possible NLCS preview series. The Phillies are 58-32 on the season, while the Dodgers are 55-36. They hold the top two spots in the NL playoff picture heading into the final week before the All-Star break. Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.74 ERA) is on the hill for the Phillies, while Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for L.A.

First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. The latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds list Philadelphia as the -141 favorite (risk $141 to win $100). The over/under is 9.

Dodgers vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -141, Dodgers +120

Dodgers vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5 (+142)

Dodgers vs. Phillies over/under: 9 runs

Why you should back the Dodgers

The upcoming break is coming at a great time for the Phillies because they are dealing with several injuries. Bryce Harper (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber (groin) and J.T. Realmuto (knee) have all been out of the lineup recently. The Phillies dropped two of three against the Braves over the weekend and have now lost three out of their last four total.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, took two of three against a strong Milwaukee squad over the weekend. Miller's season-long numbers aren't impressive, but it's been a relatively small sample size. He was sharper last time out, scattering four hits and two earned runs in five innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on July 2. Los Angeles is rarely a money-line underdog, giving bettors an opportunity to get a plus-money return with just a win.

Why you should back the Phillies

The pitching matchup certainly slants in Philly's favor with Wheeler on the hill. The veteran enters this matchup pitching extremely well, giving up just five earned runs over 19.2 innings in his last three starters. He's struck out 20 during that span. He'll also face a lineup that's missing Mookie Betts (wrist).

While bettors backing Los Angeles this season have seen a negative return on the money line, the Phillies have returned +582 combined on the money line in all games. They're also +476 at home and +423 when favored, so several betting trends are working in their favor.

