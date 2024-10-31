The conclusion of the 2024 World Series, in which the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the New York Yankees and claimed the championship for this season, gives us occasion to update the list of franchises with the most world championships in Major League Baseball history. The newly crowned Dodgers are fresh off claiming their eighth title, so let's see where they rank among all MLB franchises.

As a reminder, the World Series between the American League and National League champions dates back to 1903. The various and sundry league title winners prior to that onset of modern MLB history will not be reflected in the rundown to come. Now let's have a look at the updated leaderboard of World Series titles won, including all franchises that have won at least five titles:

Franchise Total World Series won Last World Series won Yankees 27 2009 Cardinals 11 2011 Athletics, Red Sox 9 1989 (Athletics), 2018 (Red Sox) Dodgers 8 2024 Giants 8 2014 Reds 5 1990 Pirates 5 1979

The Dodgers, as you can see above, have now pulled even with their blood rivals, the Giants. The Yankees, meantime, may console themselves with the knowledge that no team is even close to catching their title figure of 27.

The Guardians have the longest current World Series drought, as that franchise hasn't won it all since 1948. Five current franchises -- the Mariners, Padres, Brewers, Rockies, and Rays -- have never won a ring. The Rangers had been on that unfortunate list until they won last year's Fall Classic.

