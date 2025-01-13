The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that they've signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year contract. The club did not disclose terms of the deal, but FanSided reports that the pact will pay Solano $3.5 million with the chance to earn up to $1 million more in performance bonuses.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked the 37-year-old Solano as the No. 50 available free agent. Here's part of that write-up:

Solano is limited defensively; he doesn't walk a ton or hit for power (his eight home runs set a new career-high); and he features more blue than red on his Baseball Savant page. Oh, and he's also about to turn 37 years old, making him ancient so far as his player type goes. Yet Solano continues to be a plus contributor whenever he possesses the platoon advantage, and that, plus some wise management, has empowered him to post an OPS+ of 110 or better in four of the last six seasons. He's a very limited player, but he's good at what he does and that should keep him employed for another year.

Solano is coming off a 2024 season for the San Diego Padres in which he slashed .286/.343/.417 with eight home runs in 96 games and time spent first base, second, and third. He enters the 2025 season with a career WAR of 7.6. In Seattle, Solano figures to be in the mix at multiple infield positions, at least on a platoon basis.

The Mariners are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they won 85 games and narrowly missed the postseason. Despite being contenders, playing in an American League West division that looks quite winnable, and running a low payroll, the Mariners have done little to improve their chances in the season to come. That's the case even after the addition of Solano, the first fully guaranteed major-league free-agent contract handed out by Seattle this winter.