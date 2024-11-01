The San Francisco Giants have promoted Zack Minasian Jr. to be their next general manager, the team announced on Friday.

Minasian has been the Giants' vice president of professional scouting since 2022. Now, he has become the second in command in baseball operations and will serve as the primary lieutenant to president of baseball operations -- and former catcher and franchise legend -- Buster Posey.

Minasian has been a part of the Giants' front office since 2019. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Before leaving for San Francisco, Minasian had served as the Brewers' special advisor to baseball operations. Earlier in his Brewers tenure, Minasian had been the youngest scouting director in all of Major League Baseball. Minasian is the brother of Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, as well as Calvin Minasian, the clubhouse director for the Atlanta Braves.

Since the 37-year-old Posey is light on front office experience and very new to his role atop baseball operations in San Francisco, Minasian's experience will be important. In their GM search, the Giants reportedly targeted scouting acumen above all, which Minasian has, and they wanted someone who would be the public face of the front office while Posey operated under a lower profile. As such, Minasian figures to be the voice of the Giants moving forward, insofar as fans and media are concerned.

The Giants are coming off a 2024 season under erstwhile president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in which they finished 80-82 and in fourth place in the National League West. Zaidi was dismissed from his role not long after the Giants missed the postseason for a third straight year.