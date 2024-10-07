The AL Central was one of the most balanced divisions in baseball this season, with four of five teams finishing above .500 and three of those teams making the 2024 MLB playoffs. Two of those teams will go head-to-head on Monday in Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians won the division and hold a 1-0 lead in the series after beating the Tigers 7-0 in Game 1.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has won five of six head-to-head matchups against Detroit, including shutout victories in Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS and in the last regular-season meeting between these two franchises on July 30. Tanner Bibee threw 4 2/3 scoreless inning for the Guardians on Saturday and then the Cleveland bullpen didn't allow a hit over the final 4 1/3 innings to help preserve the shutout.

Now the Guardians will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd on Monday. The veteran left-hander made eight starts this season and went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA while striking out 46 over 39 2/3 innings. Coming back from an off day, the Cleveland bullpen should be well-rested again and will be leaned on heavily to eat up innings again on Monday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit is probably the most unlikely participant in this year's MLB postseason. The Tigers were 10 games back in the AL Wild Card race with 44 games remaining but went on an absolute tear down the stretch to book a spot in the postseason. Then they ended a seven-year stretch of the Astros making it to at least the divisional series with a sweep during the wild card round.

The Tigers will send ace Tarik Skubal to the mound on Monday after a dominant season where he led the American League in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (228). The frontrunner for AL Cy Young honors threw six scoreless inning in a win over the Astros on Oct. 1 and he allowed only one earned run over seven innings in his only start against the Guardians this season. See which team to pick here.

