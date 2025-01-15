Free agent Ha-Seong Kim, the top ranked middle infielder still on the market, will not be ready to begin the 2025 season following his October shoulder surgery, reports MLB.com. There was some hope Kim would be ready for Opening Day or soon thereafter, though it now appears his return won't come until late April or May at the earliest.

Kim, 29, injured his shoulder diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt on Aug. 18. He initially tried to rehab the injury so he could be available to the San Diego Padres in the postseason, though rehab did not work, and Kim had his labrum surgically repaired in October. Here's the play that led to the injury:

"Why I went to Arizona in the first place was because I thought I could maybe come back," Kim said about his injury in late September (via MLB.com). "I played in a rehab game, but the pain came back. So after many conversations, we decided to find out what the next step is, and that's how we came to decide on surgery."

The injury is to Kim's right shoulder, his throwing shoulder, which is significant for a player who helps his team most on defense. Kim has played plenty of second base, third base, and shortstop in his four MLB seasons, though if his arm strength and/or accuracy are compromised by the labrum injury, he could be relegated to second base long-term.

Kim and the Padres each declined their end of an $8 million mutual option after the World Series, which sent him out into free agency. We ranked Kim as the 14t-best free agent available this offseason, and the second-best middle infielder behind Willy Adames. Here's the write-up:

Talented defensive shortstops with three years of league-average offensive production are always in demand. It's always been that way, and it'll remain that way until baseball stops being played because of an uninhabitable planet or cosmic catastrophe. Kim very much checks both boxes. He's a pleasure to watch man his position, showing a particular aptitude for ranging to his right. While Kim won't be confused for a dynamic offensive player anytime soon, the improvements he's made as a basestealer have helped offset his lackluster slugging capacity. He's a good player. Unfortunately, he required shoulder surgery this fall that will sideline him into next season and likely suppress his earning potential.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the injury, including when Kim will be available to play and how it'll affect his throwing, he may be looking at a short-term prove yourself contract. One year with a player option or two, something along those lines. Kim is still young enough that a good and healthy 2025 could still set him up to cash in nicely as a free agent next offseason.

Alex Bregman's free agency and Nolan Arenado's trade availability complicate the infield market a bit. The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners stand out as contenders that need second base help and could roll the dice on Kim on a short-term contract, if he's open to such a deal. Other infield needy teams like the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Padres could check in.

After a rough MLB rookie season in 2021, Kim has settled in as a league-average hitter the last three years, slashing .250/.336/.385 with 15 homers and 28 stolen bases per 162 games. He won the NL's utility Gold Glove in 2023 and has averaged 4.6 WAR per 162 games as a big leaguer thanks to his exemplary defense.