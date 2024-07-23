The Seattle Mariners find themselves deadlocked with the Houston Astros atop the American League West. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they'll be without some key players for the near term. On Tuesday, they placed outfielder Julio Rodríguez (ankle sprain) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (hand fracture) on the injured list. Additionally, the Mariners designated first baseman Ty France for assignment, likely ending his time in Seattle.

In corresponding moves, the Mariners brought up first baseman Tyler Locklear, infielder Leo Rivas, and outfielder Cade Marlowe.

Rodríguez, 23, is having his worst season as a big-league player to date. In 100 games, he's hit .263/.315/.372 (100 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. He suffered his injury late during Sunday's game against the Astros when he crashed into the outfield wall on an attempted catch. Mariners manager Scott Servais had previously described the injury as a "mild ankle sprain" and said he was hopeful Rodríguez wouldn't be out for long.

Crawford, 29, exited Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after he was hit in the hand by a pitch from Tyler Anderson. Imaging revealed a hairline fracture in his pinky finger. He's batted .204/.299/.347 (88 OPS+) this season with nine home runs and five stolen bases.

The Mariners will presumably cover for Rodríguez by deploying Victor Robles in center and some combination of Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger, Marlowe, and Jonatan Clase in the corners. Meanwhile, Dylan Moore and Rivas will likely get burn at shortstop.

France, for his part, was placed on outright waivers earlier this week. He hit for a 94 OPS+ in 88 games this season, a step down from the 118 OPS+ he posted over the last three years. Locklear seems like the most obvious candidate to slot in at the cold corner in his place.

The Mariners entered Tuesday with a 6-10 record in July. They had a three-game lead in the division as recently as July 2.