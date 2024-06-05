Major League Baseball's London Series is slated to take place this weekend with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies squaring off at London Stadium. Leading up to the international series, London Stadium was transformed from its usual soccer pitch to a baseball diamond.

The venue is normally home to West Ham United of the Premier League, who have played at London Stadium since 2016. The stadium itself is located in the Stratford district of London.

This will mark the third installment of the London Series for Major League Baseball. The Boston Red Sox took on the New York Yankees in 2019, while the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 with each series consisting of two games.

The Mets and Phillies will face off in games on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. These two teams are going in very different directions at this stage of the 2024 season.

The Phillies currently are tied for the best record in baseball with the Yankees at 43-19 and have a chance to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Mets have just a 26-35 record and sit in fourth place in the National League East.