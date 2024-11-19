Major League Baseball's annual awards week continued on Tuesday with the Manager of the Year announcements. These awards are based solely on regular season happenings -- ballots are even cast before the playoffs begin. They're voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, with each city in the respective league receiving a pair of votes.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt won the award in the American League, while the Brewers' Pat Murphy was honored in the National League.

On Monday, Paul Skenes and Luis Gil were named Rookies of the Year. The Cy Young winners will be announced on Wednesday and the MVPs on Thursday.

American League

In the American League, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt took home the honors in his first season after replacing the retiring Terry Francona (who has since unretired to take the Cincinnati Reds job). He earned 27 first-place votes out of 30.

"The players did this," Vogt said after being named the winner. "If the players didn't do what they're capable of, this wouldn't be possible."

Manager Team 1st place votes 2nd 3rd Total points Stephen Vogt Guardians 27 2 1 142 Matt Quatraro Royals 2 19 6 73 AJ Hinch Tigers 1 6 18 41 Joe Espada Astros -- 1 3 6 Aaron Boone Yankees -- 1 0 3 Mark Kotsay A's -- 1 -- 3 Rocco Baldelli Twins -- -- 1 1 Alex Cora Red Sox -- -- 1 1

The AL winner was certain to come from the Central, with the Guardians, Royals, and Tigers all faring much better than expected. Just like during the regular season, it was the Guardians, and specifically Vogt, who prevailed over Matt Quatraro and A.J. Hinch. Vogt enjoyed a 10-year career as a backstop before moving into a coaching role with the Seattle Mariners. He led Cleveland to a 92-69 record and its second division title in the last three years. That included overseeing the lights-out season of closer Emmanuel Clase and yet another stellar year from José Ramírez, and overcoming struggles from his starting rotation. Above all, Vogt's bullpen management put him heads ahead of his competition both on the field and in the Manager of the Year race.

National League

Brewers skipper Pat Murphy edged out Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and Padres captain Mike Shildt for the honors. He earned 27 first-place votes.

"It really is an organizational thing, from the ownership to the front office to the coaching staff, they all made me look good, but no one more than the players," Murphy said.

Manager Team 1st place votes 2nd 3rd Total points Pat Murphy Brewers 27 3 -- 144 Mike Shildt Padres 1 19 8 70 Carlos Mendoza Mets 1 6 12 35 Torey Lovullo Diamondbacks -- 2 2 8 Rob Thomson Phillies 1 -- -- 5 Brian Snitker Braves -- -- 4 4 Dave Roberts Dodgers -- -- 3 3 Oliver Marmol Cardinals -- -- 1 1

The 65-year-old Murphy, like Vogt, was in his first season as a full-time big-league skipper. He had ample collegiate managing experience, and had served on an interim basis with the Padres back in 2015. Murphy took over for Craig Counsell when Counsell departed to join the Chicago Cubs. He did his best Counsell impersonation, guiding the Brewers to a 93-69 record and their second consecutive NL Central title.

The Brewers tied a franchise record by using 17 starting pitchers in 2024, a necessary representative of the team's depth. Catcher William Contreras and shortstop Willy Adames were standouts in an offense missing Christian Yelich after late July, but Jackson Chourio was the highlight. After debuting at just 20 years old, the youngest to debut in a season opener since Robin Yount, Chourio struggled in the first few months before turning it on and hitting .305 after June 2. Murphy balanced all of that on his way to the playoffs.