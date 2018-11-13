Mariners accused of racism by ex-director of high performance; team denies 'outrageous' allegations

A recently dismissed Mariners team employee has levied allegations of racial discrimination against the team's leadership, specifically general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais. She even said they attempted to keep her quiet.

Lorena Martin was the Mariners' director of high performance, the first woman in MLB to hold such a position. She was fired in October and then spoke out against the club Monday via social media. Martin said that Dipoto, Servais and director of player development Andy McKay referred to Latino players as "lazy, dumb and stupid." Martin also wrote the team was "firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

The Mariners organization has issues.

The things I’ve witnessed first hand have left me shocked, GM Jerry Dipoto, Manager Scott Servais, and Director of PD Andy McKay speak about players like this

Calling LATINOS, LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially DOMINICANS#discrimination pic.twitter.com/ie5uxyxq15 — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

And then they wonder why they didn’t make it to the playoffs. Leadership is to blame, under Jerry Dipoto’s leadership no team has made the playoffs. All talk, no substance. Poor leadership.

This is how the Seattle Mariners treat people of color (women and minorities).#MLB — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

It’s come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.

#ESPN — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

Also replying to a Mariners beat writer, she said this:

They wanted to negotiate to keep me quiet. — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

Shortly after Martin made her comments public, the Mariners released a statement denying the allegations. The team called the comments "outrageous and false."

Our statement regarding Dr. Lorena Martin. pic.twitter.com/5RV4AuKxTE — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 13, 2018

It feels like MLB could soon announce it is conducting an investigation. We'll see if more specifics come to light about the situation.