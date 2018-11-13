Mariners accused of racism by ex-director of high performance; team denies 'outrageous' allegations
The Mariners are denying the allegations
A recently dismissed Mariners team employee has levied allegations of racial discrimination against the team's leadership, specifically general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais. She even said they attempted to keep her quiet.
Lorena Martin was the Mariners' director of high performance, the first woman in MLB to hold such a position. She was fired in October and then spoke out against the club Monday via social media. Martin said that Dipoto, Servais and director of player development Andy McKay referred to Latino players as "lazy, dumb and stupid." Martin also wrote the team was "firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."
Also replying to a Mariners beat writer, she said this:
Shortly after Martin made her comments public, the Mariners released a statement denying the allegations. The team called the comments "outrageous and false."
It feels like MLB could soon announce it is conducting an investigation. We'll see if more specifics come to light about the situation.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shohei Ohtani named AL Rookie of Year
Ohtani made an impact on the mound and at the plate in his first MLB season
-
Ronald Acuna named NL Rookie of the Year
Acuna flashed the skills that will make him a superstar
-
Ohtani says rehab is ahead of schedule
The AL Rookie of the Year still won't be able to pitch in 2019
-
Six players decline qualifying offer
Six players turned down a one-year, $17.9 million deal in order to hit free agency
-
Acuna adds to list of NL ROY winners
There are no Angel Berroas in this group
-
2018 MLB awards tracker
See who's received hardware for the 2018 season