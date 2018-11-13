Mariners accused of racism by ex-director of high performance; team denies 'outrageous' allegations

The Mariners are denying the allegations

A recently dismissed Mariners team employee has levied allegations of racial discrimination against the team's leadership, specifically general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais. She even said they attempted to keep her quiet. 

Lorena Martin was the Mariners' director of high performance, the first woman in MLB to hold such a position. She was fired in October and then spoke out against the club Monday via social media. Martin said that Dipoto, Servais and director of player development Andy McKay referred to Latino players as "lazy, dumb and stupid." Martin also wrote the team was "firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race."

Also replying to a Mariners beat writer, she said this: 

Shortly after Martin made her comments public, the Mariners released a statement denying the allegations. The team called the comments "outrageous and false."

It feels like MLB could soon announce it is conducting an investigation. We'll see if more specifics come to light about the situation.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

