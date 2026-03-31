The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with infield prospect Colt Emerson, who has yet to make his MLB debut, on an eight-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $95 million, FanSided reports. The deal also includes a club option for a ninth year that, along with escalators, could push the total value of the contract to more than $130 million. A full no-trade clause is also included.

The contract becomes the largest ever for an MLB player who has yet to make his major-league debut and is the 10th such deal overall, breaking Jackson Chourio's record contract with the Brewers. Here's the full list of players to sign long-term extensions with zero MLB service time:

*Reported but not yet announced by club

Emerson, a primary shortstop, is a former No. 22 overall draft pick out of an Ohio high school in 2023. Across parts of four minor league seasons, the 20-year-old Emerson has a slash line of .288/.398/.445 with 23 home runs, 56 doubles, and 37 stolen bases in 227 games. Those numbers include three games at the Triple-A level, a rung he first reached in 2025.

Coming into the 2026 season, CBS Sports ranked Emerson as the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball. Here's part of our write-up:

Emerson is a well-rounded prospect who only celebrated his 20th birthday in July. That's notable since he hit for an .842 OPS across three levels last season, including a six-game cameo in Triple-A that saw him tally 11 hard-hit balls. Emerson deploys a handsy lefty swing and he's exhibited a good feel for making contact and minding the zone alike. He also looks playable at shortstop, even though evaluators have long pegged him as someone who may have to move to second or third base. J.P. Crawford remains under contract through the 2026 season, so it's possible the Mariners will usher Emerson into the majors at a different position. Either way, he should hit.

Emerson figures to make his debut in Seattle at some point during the 2026 season. He has the defensive capability to stick at shortstop. Right now, the Mariners have Leo Rivas manning the position. JP Crawford has for several seasons been the Mariners' regular at short, but he's on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Given Emerson's promise and new contract, though, the club figures to prioritize his role once they deem he's ready for the highest level.