On the same day that Ichiro Suzuki learned that he'd been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Seattle Mariners announced that they'll retire his No. 51 during the upcoming season:

Ichiro's number will be officially honored in a ceremony prior to the Mariners' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Aug. 9. at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. His No. 51 will be the fourth number retired by the franchise, as it will join Ken Griffey's No. 24, Edgar Martinez's No. 11, and Jackie Robinson's No. 42, which is retired across Major League Baseball.

Mariners owner John Stanton released the following statement through the team:

"For nearly a quarter of a century, Ichiro has been an integral part of the Seattle Mariners organization. And today's announcement will assure that his number will be proudly displayed in T-Mobile Park forever as he aptly joins Ken and Edgar as Mariners in the Hall of Fame. "Ichiro was a trailblazer when he arrived in 2001 and ushered in a new era for international players with his impact, and he demonstrated daily his love of the game, and the skill, passion and preparation that only the truly great have over his playing career. And Ichiro has continued to have an impactful role, both on and off the field, with our club since his retirement five years ago. "He is most deserving of the ultimate honor the Mariners franchise can bestow."

Ichiro, 51, originally signed with the Mariners out of Japan in late 2000. He won the American League MVP award with Seattle as a rookie and went on to spend 14 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Mariners. With Seattle, Ichiro put up a 56.4 WAR, earned 10 straight All-Star selections, and also won 1o consecutive Gold Glove awards. Of his 3,089 career hits in MLB, 2,542 came with the Mariners.