Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as Mark Vientos slugs grand slam to help N.Y. try to even NLCS in Game 2

The Mets are responding to Game 1's blowout with a slugfest of their own

Major League Baseball's postseason will continue on Monday with a pair of League Championship Series games. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to build a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the New York Mets. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will kick off their set against the Cleveland Guardians

The Dodgers are coming off a 9-0 victory in the series opener. Los Angeles won't have an official starter, but manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Landon Knack will serve in a bulk capacity ahead of the travel day to New York. The Mets will counter with veteran lefty Sean Manaea. Manaea has been fantastic since altering his arm slot and mechanics late in the year to more closely resemble Chris Sale.

Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run off of opener Ryan Brasier, the first run allowed by Dodgers pitchers in 33 innings. An inning later, Mark Vientos clocked a grand slam off Knack to put the Mets up 6-0.

How important is Game 2? Of course, you don't need to know the empirical data to realize that a 2-0 lead is a hefty advantage, but just for posterity's sake: MLB teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have then won the series 83.5% of the time, according to WhoWins.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis below throughout Game 2.

It's a little moot now, but I was genuinely curious and then forgot to bring it up earlier. With Freddie Freeman clearly hobbled by his ankle issue, how would everyone have felt about the Mets trying to push some bunts toward first? I've seen people say that's unsportsmanlike, but to me, the game is the game. You take whatever advantage you can.

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 9:19 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Unfortunately, games like the last two nights kind of take the wind out of the sails of excitement for those of us without a horse in the race. Fortunately, today there's a game after this one. 

Matt Snyder
October 14, 2024, 9:16 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 5:16 pm EDT
 
I'm not going to say I told you so, but this game has done nothing to dispel my prior beliefs about bullpen games (they are bad).

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 9:07 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 5:07 pm EDT
 
I would assume they knew they'd have to do a bullpen game and wanted to sequence it ahead of the off day instead of during the three games in three days stretch.

 
I know Walker Buehler hasn't been very good all year, but I'm still surprised the Dodgers didn't use him in this one instead of a bullpen game in Game 2. He was fine in his last three regular-season starts and that second inning in his playoff start had a ton of bad luck before the Tatis HR. You could argue the inning should've been over with no runs scored.

Matt Snyder
October 14, 2024, 9:04 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 5:04 pm EDT
 
Knack experiencing some more turbulence here in the third.

 
Mark Vientos blows it open with grand slam

Thus far, Game 2 is very much going the Mets' way. They claimed a 1-0 lead in the first on a Francisco Lindor solo shot, and then in the second they took full command with this Mark Vientos grand slam that made it 6-0: 

That was Vientos' third home run of the 2024 postseason thus far, and this one may have sealed Game 2 before the game was even an hour old. 

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 8:46 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 4:46 pm EDT
 
🍅

 
Landon, it turns out today, has a Knack for allowing runs.

 
Vientos hits a grand slam

The Mets have successfully tacked on against Landon Knack here in the second, capped by a Mark Vientos grand slam to make it 6-0.

 
Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 8:27 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 4:27 pm EDT
 
It's 1-0 Mets through one.

 
Manaea retires Ohtani on an ugly b-hack to begin the bottom of the first.

 
Dodgers' scoreless streak is over 

The Los Angeles Dodgers' scoreless innings streak has been shattered at 33 by leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor's home run off righty Ryan Brasier following a lenghy at-bat to begin NLCS Game 2. The Mets now have an early 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers tied the 1966 Orioles for the longest scoreless streak in a single postseason. Here's a look at the top few in MLB history, according to CBS Sports HQ's research department:

  • 2024 LAD: 33
  • 1966 BAL: 33
  • 1974 OAK: 30

The Dodgers' streak dated back to their NLDS against the Padres and now includes multiple bullpen games.

 
Lindor strikes first!

The Mets have a lead. On the eighth pitch of the first at-bat of the game, Mets leadoff man Francisco Lindor hit a home run to right field. 

That's the first run the Dodgers have given up since Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run in Game 3 of the NLDS. After not getting any runs in Game 1 of the NLCS yesterday, it had to feel like a weight lifted off the chest for the Mets. 

The numbers: 103.6 mph, 395 feet and Lindor's second home run of this postseason (the first being, obviously, what ended up being the series-winning grand slam in the NLDS). 

Matt Snyder
October 14, 2024, 8:13 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 4:13 pm EDT
 
As things get underway in Los Angeles, a reminder: Dodgers pitchers are currently working on a 33-inning scoreless streak, tied for the postseason MLB record.

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 8:03 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 4:03 pm EDT
 
Between Nimmo's plantar fasciitis, Francisco Lindor's back, Freddie Freeman's ankle and who knows what else, the Mets and Dodgers are both running on fumes. But someone has to win this thing.

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 7:36 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 3:36 pm EDT
 
Dodgers lineup

Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts RF
Teoscar Hernández LF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Will Smith C
Tommy Edman SS
Max Muncy 3B
Enrique Hernández 2B
Andy Pages CF

Ryan Brasier P

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 7:01 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 3:01 pm EDT
 
Mets lineup

Francisco Lindor SS
Mark Vientos 3B
Brandon Nimmo LF
Pete Alonso 1B
Starling Marte RF
Jesse Winker DH
Jose Iglesias 2B
Tyrone Taylor CF
Francisco Alvarez C

Sean Manaea P

Kate Feldman
October 14, 2024, 7:00 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 3:00 pm EDT

