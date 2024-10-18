Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 as Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani put L.A. in control

Major League Baseball's postseason continues Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers try to take a 3-1 edge over the New York Mets, setting up a potential elimination scenario for Friday.

The Dodgers started right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and he lasted 4 1/3 innings before turning things over to the bullpen. Yamamoto has allowed five runs on seven hits across eight innings of postseason work. The Mets tapped veteran lefty Jose Quintana on their side of things.

Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a home run (his first hit with bases empty this postseason!) and Mark Vientos responded half an inning later with his own solo shot to tie the game. The Dodgers took the lead back on a series of hits in the third and a Mookie Betts double in the fourth made it 5-2. Betts followed that up with a two-run homer to put the Dodgers up 7-2.

CBS Sports will provide commentary and analysis throughout NLCS Game 4 below.