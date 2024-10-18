Will Smith with a single. It's 10-2 Dodgers.
Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 as Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani put L.A. in control
The NLCS continues at Citi Field Thursday night
Major League Baseball's postseason continues Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers try to take a 3-1 edge over the New York Mets, setting up a potential elimination scenario for Friday.
The Dodgers started right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and he lasted 4 1/3 innings before turning things over to the bullpen. Yamamoto has allowed five runs on seven hits across eight innings of postseason work. The Mets tapped veteran lefty Jose Quintana on their side of things.
Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a home run (his first hit with bases empty this postseason!) and Mark Vientos responded half an inning later with his own solo shot to tie the game. The Dodgers took the lead back on a series of hits in the third and a Mookie Betts double in the fourth made it 5-2. Betts followed that up with a two-run homer to put the Dodgers up 7-2.
CBS Sports will provide commentary and analysis throughout NLCS Game 4 below.
Muncy's streak is over as 12 consecutive times on base. Danny Young struck him out.
Dodgers bust it open further
Tommy Edman doubles in two. It's 9-2 in the eighth. They've scored at least eight runs in three of the four NLCS games. For all the complaints about Jeff McNeil and Jesse Winker not being in the starting lineup, the pitching simply is not giving the Mets a chance.
The Mets have drawn 30 -- 30! -- walks in the series.
Four hits for Mookie. Only a single though. He remains a triple shy of the cycle.
To the eighth
Dodgers still up 7-2. The Mets have had traffic these last few innings, but they can't get The Big Hit.
Onto the eighth! It remains 7-2 Dodgers.
Hey, good Three Finger Brown mention on the broadcast. Famous Cubs dead-ball era pitcher. Hall of Famer.
Bottom of the seventh
Blake Treinen is still in for the Dodgers after getting the last out in the sixth. It'll be interesting to see what relievers Roberts uses here, knowing that a few pitched in Game 3 and there's a possibly-clinching game tomorrow.
And Francisco Lindor leads off with a single.
Dodgers threatening again
After the Muncy single, Andy Pages got hit by a pitch. He's OK enough to stay in the game. Two on, one out.
Muncy on base again
This time with a single. Make it a postseason record 12 straight times reaching base for Max Muncy, tying 1977-78 Reggie Jackson. Muncy has the record for a single postseason.
Mets blow a golden opportunity
And they don't score. Winker hits a line drive to Betts on the warning track in right. They left the bases loaded. It's 7-2 Dodgers heading to the seventh.
Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil flies out to center, not deep enough to score the hobbled Nimmo from third. Blake Treinen is in to face pinch-hitter Jesse Winker. The Mets have loaded the bases with no outs and are on the verge of not scoring.
Phillips fans Iglesias for the first out. The Iglesias magic seems to have worn off these last two weeks or so.
And now J.D. Martinez walks. The bases are full of Mets.
Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte open the sixth inning with back-to-back singles. If the Mets are going to come back in this game -- and they've made plenty of comebacks this postseason -- it starts in this inning. Gotta put a few points on the board here.
Mookie goes deep
It's 7-2 Dodgers. Betts is a triple shy of the cycle and he'll get at least one more at-bat. Here's his two-run homer against Phil Maton to add insurance:
Right now, this series boils down to the Dodgers stars (Betts, Ohtani) playing like stars and the Mets stars (Lindor, Alonso) not. Also, the middle of New York's bullpen is getting exposed. Maton has a nice run to start his time in New York, but he's been a liability the last few weeks. The Dodgers are rolling now.
I might start celebrating a "day" each month in honor of my favorite players.
Ohtani walks to start the sixth. He's been on base all four times tonight. The FOX broadcast just said they celebrate Ohtani Day on the 17th of the month every month in Japan.
Phillips escapes the inning. It's 5-2 Dodgers through five.
Yamamoto done after 4 1/3 innings
He struck out Francisco Lindor, but Dave Robert is going to Evan Phillips to face Mark Vientos, who hit a home run earlier. Those late runs last night allowed Roberts to steer clear of some of his high-leverage arms, so everyone is rested and ready to go in the bullpen tonight. It's still 5-2 Dodgers with one out in the fifth. Alvarez is at first base.
Ouch. Yamamoto drills Alvarez in the quad with a fastball to open the fifth. That'll leave a bruise. And he's still got a lot of squatting to do behind the plate. Evan Phillips is up in the bullpen.
The record is 12 straight plate appearances reaching base by Reggie Jackson spanning the 1977-78 postseasons.
Should clarify that Muncy's record is the record for a single postseason, not spread across multiple postseasons.
Muncy on again
That's a postseason record 11 consecutive times on base for Max Muncy. He drew a walk. Another walk, I should say. That's three in the game. He has a .472 OBP in the postseason.
61 pitches and only 22 fastballs for Yamamoto tonight. Lots of sliders, splitters, and curveballs. This is baseball now. Pitchers throw harder than ever, but also throw fewer fastballs because their secondary stuff is just so nasty.
Betts doubles in two
It's 5-2 Dodgers. Jose Quintana stayed in to face Shohei Ohtani a third time and walked him. Ohtani scored from first on Mookie's double into the left field corner.
Brandon Nimmo is playing through plantar fasciitis -- it was obvious when he beat out the double play in the previous inning -- and it hurt the Mets there. He was slow to get the ball on the double, slow enough to allow Ohtani to score.
Ohtani has scored three runs in the game, including one on his leadoff homer.
Onto the fourth!
It's been a grueling night so far and there are at least six innings to go.
3-2
OK, they confirmed the call at second for the out, but Nimmo is ruled safe at first, so it's runners at first and third with two outs and the score is now 3-2. Here comes Starling Marte.
Replay coming
It looked like a double play to end the inning, but Nimmo is gonna be safe at first, which will score a run to make it 3-2. It's possible Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman also missed second base.
Bases loaded, one out for Brandon Nimmo.
