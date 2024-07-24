Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was removed prematurely from the first game of his minor-league rehab assignment because of knee soreness, the team announced on Tuesday night. Trout, who struck out in his only at-bat and was slated for five innings but played just two, is now listed as day-to-day.

Trout, 33 come August 7, has not played in an MLB contest since April 29 after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. That injury required an operation, and has sidelined him for nearly three months. In 29 games prior to the ailment, he hit .220/.325/.541 (138 OPS+) with 10 home runs and six stolen bases. His contributions had been worth an estimated 0.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

"Just got to get the strength back," Trout told the Associated Press in June -- at the time, he had not begun running nearly two months after the procedure. "Kind of felt like this last week has been a little turning point where I can start ramping it up a little bit, see how it feels. It's just trying to find exercises that don't make it ache the next day or irritate it. Finally figured something out that's been working. Just trying to get that strength back.

"I can't run," Trout added at the time. "Certain things get me kind of achy and sore the next day. Trying to limit that, because I don't want to get here and then have a setback and have this (up-and-down) thing. Just trying to progress as fast as I can the smart way."

The Angels entered Tuesday with a 43-57 record on the season, putting them nine games back in the American League West. They're 32-39 during Trout's absence.