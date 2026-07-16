MLB releases 2027 schedule: Earliest Opening Day in league history, Rivalry Weekend, other key dates

Major League Baseball on Thursday released the 2027 regular-season schedule, which features the earliest full Opening Day in league history.

The 2027 regular season will begin on Wednesday, March 24 of next year, when a pair of teams to be determined square off on Netflix. Traditional Opening Day takes place on Thursday, March 25, with a slate of 14 games featuring all but the two teams that will play on Wednesday.

That first weekend of games will be headlined by 10 intra-divisional clashes and three interleague series. The first full slate of games in which all 30 teams are playing on the same day is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. Other full-slate days include but are not limited to Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Memorial Day (May 31), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (Sept. 6), and Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15).

The final day of the regular season will be on Sunday, Sept. 26, and 10 of the 15 matchups will feature divisional opponents.

Other important dates on the 2027 MLB calendar include the following:

The Red Sox will host the Guardians for the annual Patriots' Day game at Fenway Park on Monday, April 19.

The Athletics will host back-to-back three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark, starting with the Padres beginning on May 31 and then the Reds beginning on June 3.

The Blue Jays will host the Angels for Canada Day on July 1.

The Cubs will host the 97th All-Star Game and related events at Wrigley Field. The Home Run Derby will be on Monday, July 12, and the All-Star Game will be on Tuesday. Wrigley will become the only active venue to host the All-Star Game on four occasions. The first three came in 1947, 1962, and 1990.

The second half of the 2027 season will begin on Thursday, July 15, when two teams yet to be determined play on ESPN. All teams will resume play the next day.

"Rivalry Weekend," in which 11 interleague rivals pair off, is scheduled for July 15-18, when the second half of the season begins.

2027 MLB Opening Day schedule

Finally, here's a look at those Opening Day match-ups, one of which will be on the Wednesday before Thursday's traditional Opening Day:

Athletics at Pirates

Cardinals at Reds

Orioles at Rays

Phillies at Nationals

White Sox at Tigers

Mets at Marlins

Blue Jays at Yankees

Guardians at Cubs

Rangers at Astros

Twins at Royals

Angels at Brewers

Diamondbacks at Padres

Red Sox at Mariners

Rockies at Giants

Braves at Dodgers