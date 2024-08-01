Jackson Holliday, the son of 15-year veteran Matt Holliday, was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft as one of the most high-profile prospects in recent MLB history. He made his MLB debut less than two years later this April and despite his notoriety as one of the best prospects in baseball, Holliday wasn't immune to the growing pains of the professional level. After going 2-for-34 for a .059 batting average with 18 strikeouts and no extra-base hits over his first 10 MLB games, Baltimore decided it was best for Holliday to return to the minor leagues.

It didn't take Holliday long to showcase how he improved over the last few months. The 20-year-old hit a grand slam on Wednesday in his first game back in the MLB DFS player pool to become an asset for MLB DFS lineups. The Orioles are just one of 10 teams playing on Thursday. With a limited MLB DFS player pool, how should daily Fantasy baseball players factor the phenom into an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Padres pitcher Dylan Cease as his top-ranked starting pitcher in his MLB DFS player pool and one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cease allowed one run on three hits with three walks with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings, returning 38 points on FanDuel and 23.1 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs on Wednesday as his power production has picked up over the last week with four home runs over his past five games. Olson led baseball in home runs (54) and RBI (139) last season but he only has 17 home runs over 107 games entering the final two months of the season. Olson had a home run rate of one in every three games last year whereas this year, he's hitting a home run in roughly every six games.

But the recent power surge shows signs Olson could be making a summer run. His MLB DFS price is still significantly cheaper than last year due to the season-long production lull, but this could be a time to get him at a value for MLB DFS lineups. He has reached base safely in eight of his last nine games and the Marlins are scheduled to start RHP Max Meyer, who will be making just his seventh career start on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting Royals catcher/first baseman Salvador Perez ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Perez went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday. He has two multi-hit games over his last three contests and the slugging catcher is third at his position in home runs (19). The Royals are scheduled to face Tigers starter Keider Montero, who has allowed five earned runs in each of his last three starts.

He has hit at least 23 home runs in each of his last three seasons, including leading baseball in home runs (48) and RBI (121) in 2021. Perez, who made his third All-Star Game over the last four seasons, has incredible metrics this season, ranking better than 95% of baseball in expected slugging percentage while ranking better than 93% of the league in launch angle sweet spot percentage. His expected batting average (.286) is better than 90% of baseball while his barrel percentage is better than 86% of the league. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 1, 2024

