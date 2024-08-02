Giants starting pitcher Kyle Harrison has been one of the most dominant players in the MLB DFS player pool since his return from an ankle injury that cost him a month. After allowing four runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first start back, Harrison has allowed two runs over 17 innings for a 1.06 ERA over his last three outings. The Giants play the Reds on Friday and Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been one of the top performers for daily Fantasy baseball players in MLB DFS picks this season.

How should Harrison and De La Cruz factor into your MLB DFS strategy? The Friday MLB DFS player pool doesn't feature many true aces, so is the best way to form MLB DFS lineups tonight mean spending up on some of the top hitters and finding a cheaper pitcher with value when making MLB DFS picks? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure identified Braves first baseman Matt Olson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, returning 22.2 points on FanDuel and 16 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, August 3. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Judge had his five-game hitting streak snapped with a golden sombrero performance after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, but that outcome has been far from the norm for the overwhelming favorite to win the American League MVP. Judge has three multi-hit games over his last five contests and leads baseball in home runs (39), RBI (99) and OPS (1.136) while ranking third in batting average (.316).

Judge has plenty of experience and success against Blue Jays probable starter Kevin Gausman. The 32-year-old has five home runs in 37 at-bats against the right-handed pitcher and has a .447 on-base percentage with a 1.204 OPS against him over his career. Judge could challenge his own AL-record 62 home runs, which he set in 2022, this season as he's unquestionably one of the top players in baseball. A matchup against a pitcher he knows well, plus the motivation to erase a poor performance the game before makes Judge well worth his price for McClure in MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). After a slow start to the season, Lindor has a slash line of .287/.378/.559 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 35 games since June 21. The Mets' shift in offensive and win/loss success has coincided with Lindor's production with the Mets having the best record (33-18) while scoring the second-most runs in baseball since June 1.

Lindor ranks second among shortstops in home runs (22), third in runs scored (71), fourth in RBI (63) and fifth in OPS (.798) as he's reminded the league why he's considered one of the best shortstops in baseball. Lindor, a switch-hitter, has an .882 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season as the Angels are scheduled to start LHP Tyler Anderson. Lindor has finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting in each of the last two seasons and his metrics dictate he's having an even stronger season than the numbers show. Lindor ranks above 94% of baseball in expected slugging percentage and 89% of the league in barrel percentage heading into Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

