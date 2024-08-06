Phillies outfielder Alec Bohm made the first All-Star Game of his five-year MLB career and participated in this year's Home Run Derby despite entering the All-Star Break with just 11 home runs. Although he may not be hitting the ball out of the park with the elite, he's getting on base and finding the gaps with the best hitters in the MLB DFS player pool. Bohm leads baseball in doubles (39) and has the longest active on-base streak in baseball (23 games), so should daily Fantasy baseball players include him in MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday?

Bohm and the Phillies are going up against one of the best pitchers in MLB history with Clayton Kershaw scheduled to start for the Dodgers

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Giants third baseman Matt Chapman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Chapman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, returning 25.7 points on FanDuel and 18 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He also has an extra-base hit in three straight contests while reaching base safely at least twice in five straight games. The 32-year-old is hitting .464 with four home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored with a 1.500 OPS over his seven-game hitting streak.

Machado has only one career at-bat against Pirates probable starter Bailey Falter, but that plate appearance couldn't have gone any better. Machado hit a home run off the left-handed pitcher and the right-handed hitter has been one of the toughest outs for LHPs throughout his career. Machado has an .848 OPS over his 13-year career against LHP and had six home runs in 102 at-bats against LHP this season, resulting in a home run in one in every 17 at-bats against LHP.

McClure is also targeting Giants first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha ($3,600 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). The Giants acquired Canha from the Tigers at the MLB Trade Deadline to help them in a chase for an NL Wild Card spot and Canha has taken to his new home nicely, going 3-for-6 with a .571 on-base percentage in his first two games with San Francisco.

Canha, a right-handed hitter, is hitting .293 with an .860 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season as the Nationals are scheduled to start LHP Mackenzie Gore against the Giants on Tuesday. Gore has a 4.54 ERA over 22 starts in his third MLB season. The 25-year-old has struggled lately though with a 9.30 ERA over his last five starts, allowing at least three earned runs in all five contests while going past five innings just once over that span. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

