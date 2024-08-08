The Baltimore Orioles have been among the best teams in the MLB this season, and they have scored at least seven runs in three of their last four games. Outfielder Anthony Santander was a star from the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday, hitting two home runs in a win over Toronto. He now has a whopping 32 homers and 75 RBI overall this season, returning big numbers in MLB DFS contests. He has a favorable matchup against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman on Thursday night, as Gausman is 9-8 with a 4.56 ERA this season.

Orioles young second baseman Jackson Holliday has four homers since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk last week, with three of them coming against the Blue Jays. Should you form an MLB DFS stack with Santander and Holliday on Thursday night? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Bohm leads Philadelphia's explosive lineup with 128 hits this season, putting him 23 hits ahead of Nick Castellanos for the team lead. The 28-year-old brings a nine-game hitting streak into Thursday's contest, including a 3-for-5 day against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

He hit his 12th home run of the season on Sunday and he has driven in a team-high 78 runs in 2024. Bohm is facing struggling Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery, who is 7-5 with a 6.37 ERA this season. Montgomery has not made it past five innings in any of his last four starts, so McClure is happy to fade him with a consistent hitter in Bohm on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Judge has been the best hitter in the majors this season, as evidenced by his recent plate appearances. He has drawn five intentional walks since Saturday, with one of them coming in the series opener against the Angels on Wednesday.

Judge reached base four times in that 5-2 victory, and he is batting .431 over his past 20 games. He has reached base multiple times in 10 of his last 11 games, and he has blasted an MLB-best 41 homers this season. Judge is facing Angels starter Tyler Anderson, who is 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA in his last four starts since July 6. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

