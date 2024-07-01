With only three games on the MLB schedule for Monday on the first day of July, there are limited ways of creating an MLB DFS strategy. One way for daily Fantasy baseball players to form MLB DFS lineups would be to consider building an MLB DFS stack in the matchup with the highest over/under. Brewers vs. Rockies has a significantly higher over/under at 11.5 runs than the other two Monday games. So, is that the contest you should explore the most when looking over Monday's limited MLB DFS player pool?

The Brewers have won six of their last seven games heading into hitter's friendly Coors Field, and shortstop Brice Turang hit a grand slam in Milwaukee's 7-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Should you include him in your MLB DFS picks? The 24-year-old has a five-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in each of the past 10 games, so he could be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure identified Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, returning 34.9 points on FanDuel and 25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Hoskins has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games with a run scored in four of his last seven contests as he's been a key piece in the Brewers' latest successful run. The Brewers have averaged five runs per game during their 6-1 stretch, including scoring at least six runs in four of those contests.

Hoskins is in the first year of a two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers after spending his first seven seasons with the Phillies. The 31-year-old missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, but he had 30 home runs in 2022 and has hit at least 27 longballs in each of his last four seasons, not including the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoskins is off to a slower start with 11 home runs over 62 games, but he has five home runs in 24 career games against the Rockies and has a career .904 OPS against LHPs as southpaw Austin Gomber is the probable starter for Colorado.

McClure is also targeting Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Bregman had a double and two runs scored on Sunday after having the game-winning two-run single against the Mets on Saturday. The two-time All-Star is off to a slower start this season, but he averaged 24 home runs, 95.5 RBI and 98 runs scored over his previous two seasons.

Bregman wasn't the only player in Houston off to a slow start. Nearly the entire team had a poor beginning, but that has drastically changed over the last few weeks. The Astros are 9-1 over their last 10 games and are averaging 7.5 runs scored over their last eight games, including scoring at least nine runs in back-to-back contests. Bregman is hitting .306 with nine runs scored over his last 11 games, and he can provide value in a smaller MLB DFS player pool on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 1, 2024

