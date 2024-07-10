The Philadelphia Phillies made a statement in their meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, extending their lead for the top spot in the National League standings with a 10-1 victory. Shortstop Trea Turner went 3-for-4 with a fourth-inning grand slam, giving him five homers in his last eight games. He is batting .341 with 17 RBI in 19 games since returning from the injured list last month, posting huge numbers in MLB DFS contests. Turner is facing Dodgers starter Gavin Stone (9-2, 3.03 ERA) on Wednesday night, so how should you approach Philadelphia's star shortstop with your MLB DFS lineups?

On Tuesday, McClure identified Red Sox second baseman David Hamilton as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Hamilton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk, returning 15.7 points on FanDuel and 12 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old had his 13-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, but he is still amid a massive power surge. He had a two-run home run and a double on Monday, giving him three homers, seven doubles and 10 RBI across his last 14 contests.

Seager is batting .270 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI overall this season, and those numbers come despite him missing 13 games. He has a favorable matchup against Angels pitcher Griffin Canning, who is 3-9 with a 4.87 ERA this season. Canning has allowed four earned runs in four of his last five starts, so McClure is happy to fade him with one of the league's premier power hitters.

McClure is also rostering Reds second baseman Jonathan India ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). India had three hits and scored three runs against the Yankees last Thursday, and he added hits in each of the first two games against Detroit. He is batting .270 with six home runs and 35 RBI overall this season, sitting only behind Elly De La Cruz for the team lead in hits.

India was a late scratch on Tuesday due to a left knee contusion, but it does not appear to be a serious injury. He slashed .380/.454/.587 in June, and his success should continue against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland on Wednesday. Freeland is 0-3 with a 6.62 ERA across 35.1 innings this season, allowing at least six hits in all but one start. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

