The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have two of the best records in the American League, but neither team enter Thursday night playing their best baseball. The Orioles have lost three of their last four contests, but their 57 wins are tied for the most in the AL. The Yankees are 4-11 over their last 15 games, which has resulted in them falling to second place in the AL East and two games behind the Orioles. Both teams have top options for daily Fantasy baseball in the MLB DFS player pool, including Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, so who should you include in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

With 12 games on Thursday's MLB schedule, including seven starting after 6 p.m. ET, how should you form your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Reds second baseman Jonathan India as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: India went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, returning 22 points on FanDuel and 16 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, July 11. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Rodriguez had a tough showing on Wednesday with four strikeouts in four at-bats but the day before, the 23-year-old went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Rodriguez, who made the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons, wasn't named to this year's AL All-Star roster with lower slash lines than any of his previous seasons. But the potential to be a breakout player for MLB DFS lineups clearly remains there, as showcased on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who averaged 30 home runs over his first two seasons, has a home run in two of his last four starts. The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz to the mound for his MLB debut on Thursday, so some nerves are to be expected from the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher. Kochanowicz had a 4.55 ERA in Double-A this season and Rodriguez will be a tough matchup for the rookie in his debut.

McClure is also rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Bregman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for his second-straight multi-hit performance on Wednesday. Bregman enters Thursday on a six-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit performances during that stretch.

The two-time All-Star had a slow start to the season, including hitting .206 with a .589 OPS through May 27. But since then, he has the 15th-best batting average (.322) in baseball over his last 37 games, returning to the status of one of the better third basemen in the majors. The Marlins are starting Roddery Munoz against the Astros and the RHP has a 5.48 ERA this season, making this a strong matchup in McClure's opinion on Thursday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 11, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.