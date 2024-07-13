The Seattle Mariners have been one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB this season, but they scored five runs in a 10-inning loss to the Angels on Friday night. Catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Julio Rodriguez both homered for the Mariners, with Raleigh reaching the 20-homer mark on the season. He has driven in 61 RBI as well, so he has been a standout in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. On Saturday, Raleigh is facing Angels starter Jose Soriano, who has allowed seven combined runs across his last two starts.

On Friday, McClure identified Astros second baseman Jose Altuve as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Altuve went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, returning 25.7 points on FanDuel and 18 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Cubs outfielder Ian Happ at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Happ has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, including an impressive 4-for-4 performance against Philadelphia earlier this month. He has scored four runs in his last three games, providing Chicago with some much-needed offense.

Happ adds versatility to DFS lineups, providing power and speed on the base paths. He has 14 homers and 56 RBI, and he has also stolen seven bases on nine attempts. Happ is batting .265 with 25 homers, 58 RBI and 56 runs scored in 104 career games against the Cardinals.

McClure is stacking Happ with Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Suzuki has been one of Chicago's most consistent batters this season, hitting .264 across 269 at-bats. He brings a four-game hitting streak into Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis, including a 3-for-5 day against Baltimore on Thursday.

Suzuki has six RBI in his last four games, and he stole his ninth base of the season on Wednesday. He has already homered twice this month as well, so Suzuki can boost your DFS lineups in several categories. The 29-year-old has hits in three of his last four games against the Cardinals, and McClure expects him to deliver again in the second game of Saturday's twin bill. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 13, 2024

