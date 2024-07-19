The New York Yankees look to kick the second half of the 2024 MLB season with a bang when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in an AL East showdown at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are looking to gain some ground on the Baltimore Orioles in the division race, while the Rays are looking to keep pace in the Wild Card race. Reigning AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole is slated to start for the Yankees, while Zach Eflin will be on the mound for the Rays. Both teams have players capable of erupting for massive fantasy baseball performances, and should be among the top options for Friday in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

There is a full evening slate in MLB DFS contests on Friday, so it is important to build a quality MLB DFS strategy. Which players should you include in your MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure identified Cubs outfielder Ian Happ as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Happ went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run, returning 24.7 points on FanDuel and 19 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, July 19. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Bregman has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, including three-straight before the All-Star break. During that 10-game stretch, Bregman has 14 hits with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Bregman adds versatility to DFS lineups, providing power and the ability to hit for average. He has 12 homers and 47 RBI, and he is hitting .256 for the season. Bregman hits near the top of one of the most potent lineups in Major League Baseball.

McClure is also rostering Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Henderson is having a MVP-caliber season, and currently ranks second in the American League with 28 home runs. He has also hit safely in nine of his last 10 games entering Friday.

Henderson has a rare blend of power, speed and the ability to hit for average. For the season, the 23-year-old is hitting .286 with 28 home runs, 63 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. Henderson comes with a relatively high price tag, but McClure believes he's in for a big performance against the Rangers on Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 13, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million, and find out.