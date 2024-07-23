Paul Skenes makes his first start for the Pirates on Tuesday since starting the 2024 All-Star Game for the National League in his rookie season. The 22-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut less than 12 months later on May 11 this year. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, quickly proving he's not only MLB-ready but also becoming one of the most must-see players in the sport. He won't come at a cheap price as a top option in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, but how should he factor into your MLB DFS strategy against the Cardinals on Tuesday?

Daily Fantasy baseball players have many strong pitchers to consider when forming MLB DFS lineups, including Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler and Logan Gilbert, so which one should you expect the best performance from for MLB DFS picks? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene as one of the top pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool for one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Greene tossed seven scoreless innings, scattering two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts, returning 52 points on FanDuel and 30.1 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 23. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Arozarena had his four-game hitting streak snapped on Monday but after a slow start to the 2024 MLB season, he's been a better representation of himself lately. The 29-year-old had three home runs over his prior two games entering Monday, including going 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI on Saturday.

After having a .158 batting average at the end of May, Arozarena is hitting .286 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored with a .906 OPS over 41 games since June 1. He has 15 home runs this season, putting him on pace to reach at least 20 home runs for the fourth straight year. Arozarena ranks better than 70% of the league in average exit velocity and barrel percentage and given his recent performances, McClure sees him as a strong play for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Yankees third baseman/first baseman DJ LeMahieu ($2,800 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel). It's been a rough season for the 14-year veteran, but LeMahieu hit his first home run of the season on Monday. LeMahieu snapped an 0-for-17 streak with that home run but before the hitless skid started, the 36-year-old had five hits over a three-game span, showing some signs of a potential midseason turnaround coming.

LeMahieu is a career .306 hitter against left-handed pitching as the Mets are scheduled to start LHP Jose Quintana against the Yankees on Tuesday. LeMahieu has a .308 on-base percentage in 13 career plate appearances against Quintana. His struggles this season have made him one of the cheapest options in the MLB DFS player pool and McClure thinks it's worth taking a chance on LeMahieu at his price for Tuesday MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 23, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.