The Yankees and Phillies are two of just six teams in baseball with at least 60 wins, and they'll go head-to-head on Monday to begin a three-game series in Philadelphia. The Yankees lead baseball in runs scored while the Phillies rank fifth, so there's no surprise that daily Fantasy baseball players have often tried to target these lineups when making MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Superstars like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper have lived up to their huge expectations this year, so although they come with hefty price tags, should you include them in MLB DFS lineups?

To include these stars in MLB DFS picks, you'll need to find values in the MLB DFS player pool and one option to consider for your MLB DFS strategy may be Cardinals 1B/3B Matt Carpenter. The 38-year-old is 6-for-12 with two extra-base hits in his career against Rangers probable starter Nathan Eovaldi and comes at a cheaper price, so should you use him to fill MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure identified Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Judge went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks, returning 50.1 points on FanDuel and 37 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, July 29.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Witt extended his nine-game hitting streak on Sunday, which started immediately after his first All-Star Game appearance, as he's batting .543 since the break to improve his batting average to .341 this season, which is second-best in baseball. He also has two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored over that span. Witt leads all shortstops in batting average, RBI (75), runs scored (85), triples (10), slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.972) in a dominant third-career MLB season.

Witt, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, secured an 11-year, $288.7 million extension with the Royals this offseason, earning their largest contract in franchise history after just two seasons. This contract could become a bargain for Kansas City if the 24-year-old shortstop continues playing as he has lately. Witt has strong success against White Sox probable right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen, hitting .625 (5-for-8) with a home run over his career, putting Witt in a position for another huge performance for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Marte was one of the best hitters in baseball last week, blasting four home runs with 11 RBI and seven runs scored while hitting .421 over his last six games. He was consistently driving the ball over the fence as well with a home run in four of his last five starts, rather than having one offensive outburst to carry him over a few days. Like Witt with shortstops, Marte leads second basemen in nearly every offensive category, including home runs (23), RBI (68), runs scored (72), slugging percentage (.535) and OPS (.900).

Marte and the Diamondbacks lineups face a struggling pitcher on Monday as Nationals probable LHP Mitchell Parker has allowed 13 runs over his last two starts, lasting only a combined 3 2/3 innings. Parker allowed six runs over three innings against the Padres on Wednesday after allowing five runs over 2/3 of an inning against the Brewers on July 13. Marte, a switch-hitter, is batting .352 with a 1.116 against LHP this season in what bodes to be a strong matchup for Marte on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 29, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday?