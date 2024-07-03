The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros were involved in a thriller on Wednesday, as Toronto took a 7-0 lead before hanging on for a 7-6 victory. George Springer hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, while Astros star Jose Altuve had three hits to post solid numbers in MLB DFS contests. They will meet in a rematch on Wednesday evening, with the Blue Jays eyeing revenge against Astros starter Ronel Blanco. The 30-year-old pitcher no-hit the Blue Jays on April 1, and he is 8-3 with a 2.49 ERA overall this season.

Blanco has allowed at least three earned runs in three of his last six starts though, so where does he slot into the MLB DFS pitcher rankings on Wednesday? Pitchers like Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler are also available in Wednesday's MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk, returning 24.9 points on FanDuel and 18 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, July 3.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Rengifo has been among the most impressive third basemen in the MLB so far this season, batting .319 with six homers and 25 RBI. He brings a six-game hitting streak into this contest after going 2-for-5 against Oakland on Tuesday.

Rengifo has six multi-hit performances in his last eight games, racking up five RBI during that stretch. He continues to be dynamic on the base paths as well, swiping 22 bases in 28 attempts. The 27-year-old adds DFS value in multiple categories, making him an excellent addition to MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday.

McClure is also rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,500 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). The superstar continues to pay dividends for anyone who adds him to their MLB DFS strategy, leading all qualified batters in the majors in home runs (32) and batting average (.321). In fact, Judge is five homers ahead of any other player in the MLB, putting him on pace to threaten his record-setting 62-homer season in 2022.

He is also leading the league in RBI (83), so he is flirting with the possibility of becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge has homered in four of his last seven games, finishing with a whopping 13 RBI during that stretch. McClure believes Judge is in line for another big outing on Wednesday, listing the star among his top picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

