The 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is here and with today marking the final day for trades to be completed in the 2024 MLB season, daily Fantasy baseball players should stay updated throughout the day before forming an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Some top options in the MLB DFS player pool who could find themselves traded on Tuesday include Luis Robert Jr., Brent Rooker and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but you never know if another superstar who hasn't generated many trade rumors could be about to be moved for a huge return.

With rumors and speculation floating around throughout the day, which players can you trust to remain focused and perform well for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups? Even if certain players at the forefront of trade rumors don't get traded, will the distraction of the day lead to a poor performance in MLB DFS picks? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Witt went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and two runs scored, returning 44.4 points on FanDuel and 33 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is again including Witt at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel in MLB DFS lineups. Witt hit a winning grand slam in the eighth inning to cap off a six-run frame as the Royals defeated the White Sox, 8-5, on Monday for his 19th home run of the season. Witt extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Monday and after his 4-for-5 performance, he jumped into the top spot in baseball in batting average (.347). Witt has at least one hit in all 10 games since the All-Star Break and he's batting .575 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored with a 1.580 OPS over that span.

Witt leads all shortstops in batting average, RBI (75), runs scored (87), triples (10), slugging percentage (.597) and OPS (.988) in his first career All-Star season in his third MLB year. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft skyrocketed through the Kansas City minor league system to make the 2022 Opening Day roster, making his MLB debut less than three years after being drafted, and quickly proved he should be considered one of the top players in the sport. The White Sox are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon against the Royals on Tuesday and Witt is 3-for-5 with a double against him over his career.

McClure is also targeting Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno ($3,400 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Moreno has at least one hit in five of his last six games with five RBI over that span. Moreno is a career .276 hitter over his three MLB seasons and although he's underperformed this season with a career-low .253 batting average and .707 OPS, he's hitting .323 with a .400 on-base percentage over nine games since the All-Star Break.

The Diamondbacks are scheduled to face Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin, who has a 5.26 ERA this year. Right-handed hitters, like Moreno, are batting .295 with an .836 OPS against Corbin this season. The 35-year-old LHP has allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts and his 1.46 WHIP is the highest among 68 pitchers who have thrown at least as many innings as games his team has played this season. Moreno is a career .313 hitter against LHP, making this a strong matchup and value to include him in Tuesday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

