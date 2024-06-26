Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and after only hitting five home runs in the months of April and May, he's finally starting to show the power that has made him a star throughout his career. Guerrero has five home runs in June and over the last seven days he's 10-for-27 with three home runs and 10 RBI. The Blue Jays will take on the Red Sox on Wednesday night and having some exposure to Guerrero in your MLB DFS lineups while he's hot could be a winning MLB DFS strategy.

However, there are other slugging first basemen available in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday, including Matt Olson, Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso. So who makes the most sense as your starting first baseman tonight and who are some of the affordable options that will allow you to target those types of superstars?

On Tuesday, McClure identified Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, returning 31.4 points on FanDuel and 23 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers OF Jason Heyward at $3,400 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Now in his 15th MLB season, Heyward never quite lived up to his superstar potential offensively but he's carved out an incredible career for himself as a defensive star (five-time Gold Glove winner) and a timely hitter.

Since signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2023 season, Heyward has platooned in the outfield and posted an extremely respectable .805 OPS with 19 home runs and 57 RBI over 159 games. Only 36 of his 489 plate appearances with the Dodgers have come against left-handed pitching, so you can expect him to be in the lineup on Wednesday with White Sox righty Erick Fedde taking the mound.

He's also rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel), who leads the American League in doubles (23), home runs (29), RBI (75), slugging (.700) and OPS (1.128) entering Wednesday's Subway Series matchup with the New York Mets.

Judge is two seasons removed from a 62-homer season where he won AL MVP honors and, by some measures, he's been even better in 2024. Since May 3, Judge has a staggering 1.432 OPS with 23 home runs and 57 RBI in 46 games and there isn't a higher-upside position player in MLB daily Fantasy right now. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 26, 2024

