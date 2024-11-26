Major League Baseball has divvied up the playoff haul for 2024 and it was a massive one. Now in the third year with the current playoff format, MLB set a record with a postseason pool of $129.1 million, absolutely crushing the 2023 pool of $107.8 million, reports the Associated Press.

The monetary pool here is from 60% of the ballpark gates from the first four games of the World Series and LCS, first three games from the divisional round and first two games from the Wild Card Series. The World Series champ gets 36% of the pool to divide up among its players while the losing World Series team gets 24%. The LCS losing teams get 12% apiece, division series losing teams get 3.3% and Wild Card losing teams get 0.8%.

The Dodgers awarded 79 full shares and 17.49 partial shares; those who got a full share walked away with $477,441 each.

A full share for Yankees players comes to $354,572.

As for the rest of the playoff teams, here is what players earning a full playoff share make:

Players on each playoff team vote on how much to award to other club personnel, including who gets a full share and who gets a percentage.