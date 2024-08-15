The schedules for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams for 2025 spring training have been released. There are, of course, 15 teams in Florida's Grapefruit League and the other 15 reside in Arizona for the Cactus League. Each individual team schedule can be found on their respective official websites, but here are few of the highlights.

The Cubs and Dodgers open the slate at Camelback Ranch (Dodgers) on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The first Grapefruit League game will see the Yankees hosting the Rays on Friday, Feb. 21.

All 30 teams will be in action for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 22. They'll all play again on Sunday and then it's full go.

The Spring Breakout series, pitting the top prospects from each organization, will happen for the second time, this year from March 13-15.

There will also be some crossover between the two leagues. The Braves will leave Florida to face the Cubs in Arizona for a two-game series March 24-25. The Rockies will head to Florida to face the Twins on March 25.

Late in spring training, we'll also see some bouts in actual MLB parks. The Dodgers and Angels will play their annual Freeway Series with one game at Dodger Stadium and two at Angel Stadium. The Guardians will visit the D-backs at Chase Field and the Royals will face the Rangers at Globe Life Field.

The regular season starts in Tokyo between the Dodgers and Cubs March 18-19 before the two clubs return to spring training. Opening Day stateside as we've come to know it starts March 27, featuring all 30 teams.