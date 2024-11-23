The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason is underway, and that means an almost daily supply of rumors regarding free agency, trades, and the like. This week is no exception, even as we've just dipped our toes into the hot stove season. Speaking of all that, Saturday's supply of scuttlebutt -- scuttlebutt! -- can be found just below.

Judge has no problem with Soto getting bigger contract

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, during his remarks upon receiving the American League MVP Award, addressed the ongoing free agency of Juan Soto. Soto this past season teamed up with Judge to give the Yankees one of the most potent lineup tandems in MLB history. Suffice it to say, Judge is very much hoping the Yankees re-sign Soto and keep the duo together for years to come. Specifically, Judge, the No. 3 hitter, cited how he benefits from Soto's best-in-class plate discipline at the No. 2 spot. Via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Judge said:

"Having a chance to have Juan hitting in front of me, I get to see a lot of pitches. He's going to be a tough at-bat in front of me. He's going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. I think that was a big impact, having a guy like that in front of you. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I'd love that."

Judge is two years into the nine-year, $360 million contract he signed two offseasons ago after reaching free agency. As a 26-year-old outfielder with a historic combination of power and plate patience, Soto's forthcoming contract could top $600 million. Judge, though, firmly asserted he'd have no issue no longer being the highest-paid Yankee should Soto return. Again from Hoch, Judge said:

"Honestly, it ain't my money. I really don't care, as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can. I'm happy with whatever. That's never been something on my mind, about who gets paid the most. …



"Giancarlo Stanton was a guy that set that example. He never really cared, even though he signed a mega contract back in Miami. Once he came here, he didn't care about being the highest-paid guy. He just wanted good players around him."

Judge added that he has not spoken to Soto since the World Series ended, instead preferring to let the vested parties have space to make the best possible decision.

Astros, Verlander have had talks

Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, coming off a disappointing season, has had talks with the Astros about a potential reunion. Astros general manager Dana Brown revealed as much during an appearance on Buster Olney's Baseball Tonight podcast (hat tip to MLB Trade Rumors).

"We've had conversations with his agent [ISE's Mark Pieper] just to try to feel him out," Brown said. "I don't know if there's been a lot of progress, but we're having conversations."

Verlander, 41, posted a 72 ERA+ over 90 innings last season.

Yankees interested in Buehler

Speaking of the Yankees, they may have interest in the pitcher who shut the door on them in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series. Jon Morosi reports that there's "some mutual interest" between the Yankees and free-agent right-hander Walker Buehler, a Dodgers lifer thus far. Buehler, now 30, struggled during the regular season, during which he was coming back from his second Tommy John surgery. However, he has ace-level results in the past and he left an impression on the Yankees in the World Series with six scoreless innings in total. In addition to angling to bring back Soto, the Yankees are also seeking rotation depth.