Major League Baseball's offseason continues to regain steam heading into the new year. With that in mind, CBS Sports has compiled below all of Sunday's most notable news, notes, and rumors in one space for your viewing convenience.

Dodgers meet with Sasaki

The Dodgers have long been considered one of the favorites to sign Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki. They recently became the sixth team known to have an in-person gathering with Sasaki, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Sasaki, 23, is considered to be the best pitcher in the world not already under the employ of an MLB organization. As we've explained before, he will not sign until after Jan. 15 as a means of improving his (relatively) meager earning potential. The Dodgers have long been tied to Sasaki in part because they already employ two of his Team Japan teammates: two-way star Shohei Ohtani and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In addition to the Dodgers, Sasaki has also conferenced with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Giants, and Rangers. The Padres have also been linked to Sasaki this winter.

Mets still open to adding bats

The Mets, who already added the biggest bat of the winter when they signed Juan Soto to the richest deal in the sport's history, remain willing to add another hitter, according to The Athletic. The Mets tried to land Teoscar Hernández before he rejoined the Dodgers over the weekend. They also "hold some interest" in reuniting with veteran outfielder Jesse Winker, per the report.

Winker, 31, wrapped up last season with the Mets following a midseason trade with the Nationals. Overall, he hit .253/.360/.405 (118 OPS+) with 14 home runs in 145 games. We ranked him as the 47th-best free agent available entering the offseason.

Some of the other top offensive free agents remaining include Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander, and Ha-Seong Kim. There's also longtime Met Pete Alonso.