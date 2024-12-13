The 2024-25 Major League Baseball offseason carries on, and notable free-agent names are off the board -- including the biggest name of all in Juan Soto. With the Winter Meetings freshly behind us and many big free agents and trade targets still available, we're still being treated to an almost daily supply of rumors regarding all of that. Speaking of which, Friday's round of rumors can be found just below.

Yankees, Cubs, and Astros involved in Kyle Tucker trade talks

The Astros, for reasons sufficient unto themselves, are shopping star outfielder Kyle Tucker, and thus far, the Cubs and Yankees appear to be the most serious bidders. On that front, 670 the Score reports on some possible parameters:

If the Cubs acquired Tucker, then they'd presumably be looking even harder to move Cody Bellinger, and a scenario in which the Yankees come up short on Tucker might make Bellinger of interest to them. As well, the inclusion of Isaac Paredes in any Cubs-Astros deal might suggest that Houston is poised to let free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman sign elsewhere.

As for Tucker, 28 in January, he slashed .289/.408/.585 with 23 homers and 11 steals in only 78 games around a broken shin in 2024. He had more walks (56) than strikeouts (54) and, despite missing all that time with the injury, he finished with at least 4.7 WAR for the fourth straight season. For his career, Tucker owns a standout OPS+ of 139 with a WAR of 23.0. In the past, Tucker, who's going into his walk year in 2025, has suggested he's willing to consider signing a contract extension. That's another reason Houston shouldn't be trading one of their best players while their contending window is still open, but it's also a reason teams like the Cubs and Yankees should be even more interested in acquiring him.

Mariners listening on Castillo

The Mariners have an abundance of starting pitching, much of it young and controllable, and for quite some time, they've been expected to make a deal, possibly in an effort to improve a lackluster lineup. This winter's magma-hot market for free-agent starting pitchers now comes into play, and that's why, according to MLB.com, the M's have been getting multiple inquiries about the trade status of veteran right-hander Luis Castillo. Of those calls, MLB.com reports:

"'They're not hanging up,' a source with knowledge of the situation told MLB.com."

Castillo, who turned 32 on Thursday, is coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched to a 3.64 ERA/3.91 FIP in 175 1/3 innings for Seattle. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 120 and a WAR of 24.0 across parts of eight MLB seasons. The three-time All-Star has a bit more than $72 million left on his contract through the 2027 season. His pact also includes a $25 million vesting option for the 2028 season.